US calls Maryam’s election as first woman Punjab CM a milestone

WASHINGTON - The United States will engage with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to advance the two countries’ “shared interests,” a State Department Spokesperson said, adding Washington values its alliance with Pakistan. “We have said before, we value our alliance -- long standing partnership — with Pakistan and have always viewed a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan is critical to United States-Pakistan interests”, Spokesper­son Mathew Miller said in response to a question about PM Sharif’s election to Pakistan’s top post.

“And our engagement with new prime minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif and his government will con­tinue to focus on advancing the shared interests,” he told his daily news briefing. Also, the United States has welcomed Maryam Nawaz’s election, the first woman Chief Minister, as a milestone in Pakistani politics.