Wapda, PAF victorious in National Kabaddi Championship

LAHORE - Wapda and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) registered vic­tories in the 43rd National Kabaddi Championship at Jinnah Stadium. On Tuesday, in the first Pakistan Kabaddi Federation-organized match, PAF outapaced Higher Edu­cation Commission by 52-33 points, while in the second match, Wapda edged Paki­stan Army by 41-38 points. The league matches will be played on March 6 and 7, while the final and third place match will take place on March 8. Today (Wednes­day), PAF will face Army while Wapda will face HEC.