Wednesday, March 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Wapda, PAF victorious in National Kabaddi Championship

Staff Reporter
March 06, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Wapda and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) registered vic­tories in the 43rd National Kabaddi Championship at Jinnah Stadium. On Tuesday, in the first Pakistan Kabaddi Federation-organized match, PAF outapaced Higher Edu­cation Commission by 52-33 points, while in the second match, Wapda edged Paki­stan Army by 41-38 points. The league matches will be played on March 6 and 7, while the final and third place match will take place on March 8. Today (Wednes­day), PAF will face Army while Wapda will face HEC. 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1709604806.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024