18 civilians, soldiers martyred, 32 injured in Bannu suicide bombing

ISLAMABAD/BANNU - Security forces successfully thwarted a cowardly terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing all 16 militants who attempted to intrude into the facility on March 4.

An ISPR statement issued yesterday said that the assailants sought to breach the Cantonment’s security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of Pakistan’s security forces.

In their desperation, the attackers rammed two explosive-laden vehicles into the perimeter wall. Displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, our valiant troops engaged the intruders with precision, eliminating all 16 terrorists, including four suicide bombers.

In this intense exchange of fire, five brave soldiers, after putting up a heroic resistance, embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.

The multiple suicide blasts resulted in the partial collapse of the perimeter wall, causing damage to the adjacent infrastructure. Tragically, a mosque and a civilian residential building in close proximity also suffered severe destruction, leading to the martyrdom of 13 innocent civilians and injuries to 32 others.

Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed the physical involvement of Afghan nationals in this heinous act, with evidence also pointing to the fact that the attack was orchestrated and directed by Khwarij ring leaders operating from Afghanistan.

Pakistan expects the Interim Afghan Government to uphold its responsibilities and deny its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan. Pakistan reserves the right to take necessary measures in response to these threats emanating from across the border.

The security forces of Pakistan remain steadfast in their resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms. The sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians further reinforce our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation at all costs.

Reportedly, after a breach in the wall, five to six more attackers attempted to enter the cantonment, but were eliminated.

At least 41 people recovered: Rescuers

The emergency service 1122 has completed rescue operation here in the wake of terrorists ‘ attack and recovered 41 individuals trapped under the debris, including women and children.

According to the spokesperson of 1122, as many as 30 injured and 11 dead bodies were recovered from the blast sites. The operation was supervised by the District Emergency Officer, with the District Emergency Officer of Karak also present at the scene.

Rescue 1122 medical technicians provided immediate medical aid to the injured at the site and in the hospital. Teams from Rescue 1122 Bannu were assisted by Rescue 1122 Karak and Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat in the operation.