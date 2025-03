36 officers get promotion to grade 22

ISLAMABAD - A total of 36 bureaucrats have been promoted to grade 22 on Wednesday including 19 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service, 8 officers of the Police Service of Pakistan and 9 officers of the foreign service of Pakistan. According to a press release issued here, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the 29th meeting of High Powered Selection Board (HPSB) for consideration of BS-21 officers belonging to Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) and Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP) for promotion to BS-22 posts. The officers promoted from Pakistan Administrative Service include Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Ambreen Raza, Ali Tahir, Usman Akhtar Bajwa, Muhammad Humair Karim, Syed Ata ur Rehman, Musaddiq Ahmad Khan, Rashid Mahmood, Momin Agha, Nadeem Mahbub, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Dawood Muhammad Bareach, Shakeel Ahmad Mangnejo, Saadia Sarwat Jawaid, Asad Rehman Gilani, Ali Sarfraz Hussain, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Nabeel Ahmad Awan and Ahmad Raza Sarwar. From Police Service of Pakistan, the promoted officers include B.A. Nasir, Ghulam Nabi Memon, Muhammad Farooq Mazhar, Imran Yaqoob Minhas, Abdul Khaliq Shaikh, Muhammad Zubair Hashmi, Muhammad Shahzad Sultan and Muhammad Tahir. The officers promoted from Foreign Service of Pakistan include Ahmad Naseem Warraich, Rahim Hayat Qureshi, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Nabeel Munir, Saqlain Sayedah and Shafqat Ali Khan.