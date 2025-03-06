Thursday, March 06, 2025
Afzal Khokhar visits Ramazan Sahulat Bazaar in Vehari

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Vehari  -  Chairman Model Bazaar Management Company and Member National Assembly Malik Muhammad Afzal Khokhar visited Ramazan Sahulat Bazaar in Vehari. He inspected the stalls selling sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, and pulses, as well as the seating arrangements for buyers, cleanliness, and other administrative matters.

Chairman Malik Muhammad Afzal Khokhar inquired about the availability and prices of items from citizens, who expressed their satisfaction. Malik Muhammad Afzal Khokhar stated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is working to provide relief to citizens during Ramazan. The Punjab government is offering essential food items at subsidized rates at the Ramazan bazaar. Citizens are being provided 2 kg of sugar at Rs 130 per kg.  Other officials present on the occasion included Chief Officer Municipal Committee Rao Naeem Khalid, Secretary Market Committee Akhtar Hussain Sial, Manager Mubashir Manzoor, and other officers.

OUR STAFF REPORT

