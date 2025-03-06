Thursday, March 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ATC grants post-arrest bail to 52 PTI protesters

ATC grants post-arrest bail to 52 PTI protesters
NEWS WIRE
March 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to 52 PTI workers arrested on charges of vandalism and other offences during the November 26, protest.

The court ordered the release of the accused on surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each. In a written judgment, ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain said that as per the record, the petitioners were not named in the FIR and were sent to jail on judicial remand after the investigation was completed. The verdict said that prima facie, a case for further inquiry is made out against the accused and the charge can be framed only after the evidence is recorded.  The accused’s lawyer took the stand that they could not be linked to the case, while the prosecution opposed the bail, claiming that witnesses identified the accused in the identification parade.

The court said that the prosecution failed to prove that the accused would not comply with the bail conditions. The court further said in its verdict that higher courts have ruled that bail cannot be rejected as a punishment. The anti-terrorism court granted bail to all 52 accused and ordered their release.

Trump thanks Pakistan

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1741150309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025