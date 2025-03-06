ATC grants post-arrest bail to 52 PTI protesters

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to 52 PTI workers arrested on charges of vandalism and other offences during the November 26, protest.

The court ordered the release of the accused on surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each. In a written judgment, ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain said that as per the record, the petitioners were not named in the FIR and were sent to jail on judicial remand after the investigation was completed. The verdict said that prima facie, a case for further inquiry is made out against the accused and the charge can be framed only after the evidence is recorded. The accused’s lawyer took the stand that they could not be linked to the case, while the prosecution opposed the bail, claiming that witnesses identified the accused in the identification parade.

The court said that the prosecution failed to prove that the accused would not comply with the bail conditions. The court further said in its verdict that higher courts have ruled that bail cannot be rejected as a punishment. The anti-terrorism court granted bail to all 52 accused and ordered their release.