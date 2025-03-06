BISE SSC-I examinations begin

Rawalpindi - The examination for Secondary School Certificate Annual-I (SSC-I) got started on Wednesday in all districts of Rawalpindi division. The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has set up as many as 399 examination centres for total 120,024 students. On the first day of the matriculation exams, BISE Chairman Adnan Khan along with Tahira Aurangzeb, MNA, and Shazia Rizwan Afsar, MPA and Parliamentary Secretary, visited different examination centres for girls in Rawalpindi and reviewed the arrangements made to facilitate the candidates and to curb cheating. Expressing her satisfaction over the arrangements made by the BISE, Tahira Aurangzeb said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had zero tolerance policy for use of unfair means during the examinations. Meanwhile, Shazia Rizwan spoke to different girls and inquired about the facilities provided to them by the BISE. Briefing the female MPs of the ruling party, BISE Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan said that the sensitive examination centres were being monitored through online cameras.

Further, the Punjab Higher Education Department has been monitoring the surveillance process live through controlrooms established in every district. Separately BISE Controller Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan visited different examination centres for girls and boys in Rawalpindi and Kallar Syedan. The controller checked the attendance of the invigilators, sitting arrangements for the candidates and roll number slips.

The BISE has declared as many as 97 centres as sensitive for the 2025 annual examinations. Among the sensitive centres, 37 fall in Rawalpindi district, 17 in Jehlum, 15 in Attock, 11 in Talagang, nine in Murree, and eight in Chakwal. The authorities have also imposed section 144 inside examination centres. They have also warned that FIRs would be lodged against the staff in case irregularities were found during examination process. The BISE has already announced that personnel of special branch of respective district police will monitor the examination process at the centres.