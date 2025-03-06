Thursday, March 06, 2025
Cabinet members call on PM Shehbaz

March 06, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held separate meetings with Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari, Minister for Petroleum, the newly appointed Ministers of State Abdul Rehman Kanju, Talal Chaudhry and Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar. During the meetings, matters of various ministries and overall political situation of the country came under discussion. The PM also felicitated the the newly appointed cabinet members on joining the federal cabinet and extended his best wishes for their new responsibilities.

The cabinet members thanked the prime minister for his trust and support.

