Capital’s Thorn

The Islamabad administration and the Capital Development Authority on Tuesday demolished parts of the illegally constructed Jamia Hafsa seminary in response to Lal Masjid cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz’s threat to launch a movement against the government. This action was long overdue. Given the history of the Lal Masjid clerics, it is imperative that the state finally assert its authority over an institution that has repeatedly defied governments and posed a challenge to law and order in the heart of the capital. Both the Lal Masjid and Jamia Hafsa are notorious for their hardline stance and repeated confrontations with the state—most infamously during General Musharraf’s tenure, but also in subsequent years, with frequent acts of defiance against the government’s authority.

The recent escalation—attacking state vehicles, threatening jihad against the government, and brandishing high-powered automatic weapons—was a provocation that could not be ignored. The state’s response has been measured. Rather than launching a full-scale operation against those inside the seminary, the authorities have rightly used CDA’s anti-encroachment laws to reclaim public land that had been illegally occupied.

In doing so, the government has ensured that law enforcement was well-prepared, deploying a large police presence while also instructing officials to avoid inflammatory statements. This approach demonstrates a commitment to upholding the rule of law while avoiding unnecessary escalation. It is now up to the clerics and their followers to de-escalate tensions and return to dialogue rather than further confrontation. However, while this operation is a necessary first step, it is not a permanent solution. The government and the Interior Ministry must now develop a comprehensive strategy to address the persistent challenges posed by Lal Masjid and ensure that the capital remains a place of stability and security.