Circus brings animal abuse to Islamabad against court order

ISLAMABAD - A recent visit to the Lucky Irani Circus raised serious concerns about displaying animal abuse under government patronage for public amusement against the High Court ruling of 2019 in favor of animal rights and against animal captivity and showcase.

The main circus employs lions, horses, mares, etc for performing tricks including fire ring hopping. Observations suggest that the animals may be subjected to physical and psychological trauma, as evidenced by the behavior of the horses, which were seen rubbing their paws on the ground and repeating learned antics even while at rest, in pain, frustration, and out of fear of a beating.

Interestingly, the manager, Mr. Mohammad Tahir disclosed that the ‘traveling zoo’ alongside the main circus was a family business run by different nomad families ‘in thousands’ all over Pakistan. These families were allowed to travel with the circus along with dozens of animals entrapped in small cages. The treatment of the ‘zoo-keeper’ was observed to be harsh as he would hit the animals with a stick to show people their deformities – what their ticket selling usp was.

These animals included a terrified pair of ducks who had their heads ducked down, a screaming fox, a weasel hitting himself out of psychological and physical trauma, and a Persian cat that appeared to be stolen along with many other birds and large-sized animals. These animals were always kept isolated in those limited cages, loaded and unloaded to travel from city to city all throughout the year. They are never let out of the dirty, little spaces while the children of the families are never allowed to go near them never giving the animals chances at play keeping them miserable in isolation.

Shockingly, this has been going on throughout Punjab along with other parts of the country carelessly ignored by the Punjab Wildlife Board. These nomads, given the lack of education, treated these animals like objects usurping their rights. Mr Tahir and the head of the traveling zoo, Mr. Gulfam, upon enquiring about the state of these animals reassured that humans were safe from them, never perceiving the state and rights of the animals themselves. The continued operation of the circus, which began on February 24 and is scheduled to run until March 10, raises questions about the Capital Development Authority’s commitment to animal welfare and its compliance with the High Court ruling.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board’s response to the situation has been criticized, with the board failing to take action despite being informed of the circus’s activities. The board’s priorities have been called into question, particularly in light of its recent involvement in a successful rescue operation for Sunny - a dancing bear. According to sources, multiple citizens of Islamabad reached out to the IWMB against this display of animal abuse, and upon our inquiry of their action plan on this with just four days to go, they continued to be mum about it. With only four days remaining until the circus is scheduled to leave Islamabad and the IWMB out of sight, concerns about welfare of the animals involved remain unaddressed and the animals continue to bear abuse in captivity and the state’s neglect.