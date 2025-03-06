Civilian injured as mortar fired from Afghan side hits Pak village

KHYBER - One civilian got injured when a mortar shell, fired from Afghan side of the border, hit a house in Bacha Mena, bordering village in Torkham, tehsil Landi Kotal on Wednesday.

Officials and local sources informed that arms fighting once again broke out between Pakistan-Afghanistan border security guards, when the latter started construction work on the post, located in a prohibited area a couple of days back.

Both the sides utilized heavy weapons to target one another’s positions, forces officials said.

The Afghan forces fired mortar and artillery shells on residents of the bordering village, Bacha Mena of Pakistan that left one person identified as Ishaq Shinwari wounded.

The injured was shifted to Headquarters Hospital Landi Kotal for medical aid where from he was referred to Peshawar Health Center due to his precarious condition, hospital sources said.

The arm battle at the crossing frightened the locals and they once again left their houses and took shelter in Landi Kotal, locals said.

Scores of vehicles, offices and shops in Torkham bazaar were also damaged in firing across the border, locals said.

Border forces of the two neighbouring countries were on high alert for the last four days.

It is to be mentioned here that Torkham border has remained shut for the last 12 days for pedestrian as well as traffic movement because of Pak-Afghan forces clash.