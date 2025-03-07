Closure of Pak-Afghan border detrimental for economy: SCCI chief

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fazal Moqeem Khan has said that the closure of the Pak-Afghan border is detrimental to the country’s economy, business, and mutual trade. He urged both countries to resolve issues through talks and immediately restore cross-border trade.

He was speaking to a delegation of traders, industrialists, and exporters at the chamber house, as stated in a statement on Wednesday.

Moqeem said that traders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially those near the border, are completely dependent on trade with Afghanistan and exports to Central Asian countries.

He said that businessmen from this province make a massive contribution to economic development, prosperity, and progress.

Therefore, he stressed that the issues faced by the trading community must be addressed as a priority.

The SCCI president told the meeting that the Torkham border had been closed to trade and pedestrian movement for unspecified reasons for the last 11 days. According to rough estimates, he said, $4 million in mutual trade on a daily basis had been affected between Pakistan and Afghanistan, while hundreds of vehicles laden with perishable goods and export items were stranded at the Torkham border, causing massive financial losses to the business community.

Moqeem noted that the frequent closure of borders has negatively impacted the national economy, mutual trade, and exports.

Quoting figures from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the SCCI president said that last year, the mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan amounted to $1.6 billion.

He explained that the Torkham border crossing had been abruptly shut on the night of February 21, when a controversy arose between security officials regarding the modification and renovation of the existing border structure on both sides.

Moqeem also mentioned the imposition of the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) on exports from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which had shifted exports to other provinces and compounded the difficulties faced by the business community.

He said that although the provincial government had reduced the IDC on exports from 2 percent to 1 percent, traders are still facing hardships related to exports and demanded the complete abolition of the IDC on exports.

The SCCI chief pointed out that during the month of Ramadan, food imports from Pakistan to Afghanistan typically peak, but the country is facing a humanitarian crisis and hunger. He said that as many as 5,000 trucks carrying export and essential food items have been stuck due to the prolonged closure of the Torkham border.

In his proposals, Moqeem demanded the immediate halting of construction work at the Torkham border and the resumption of movement for goods trucks, trade, and pedestrians, with an assurance from the Afghan side to adhere to the previous border restructuring protocols.