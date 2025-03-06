CM Maryam acts against extortion in Ramazan package

LAHORE - On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a decisive crackdown has been launched against individuals extorting money from beneficiaries of the Ramazan relief package. Law enforcement agencies have arrested three accused in Kasur, Bhakkar, and Gujranwala, while agents involved in the illegal practice have been blacklisted. In Kasur, officials apprehended Bilal, who was illegally deducting Rs 500 from the Rs 10,000 Ramadan relief amount. Meanwhile, in Bhakkar, authorities sealed Makkah Mobile Shop and Alpha Retailer, confiscated their machines, and registered cases against the culprits. Taking strict notice of the fraudulent deductions, CM Maryam Nawaz directed police and administrative officials to intensify operations and take legal action against those exploiting the poor. “Those who extort money from the underprivileged deserve no leniency,” she stated, urging the public to report such incidents immediately. Beneficiaries can register complaints by calling the toll-free helpline 0800-02345.