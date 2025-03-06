CM Maryam vows to build 500,000 houses in five years

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the implementation of the 3-marla free plot scheme and the provision of loans to beneficiaries for house construction.

She directed the concerned authorities to expedite the rehabilitation of 23 existing housing schemes of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) across 19 districts, emphasizing the imme-diate release of funds for the initiative.

“There is a deep concern for providing shelter to the homeless,” the chief minister stated. “It brings me immense satisfaction to witness homes being built under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program,” she added.

During the meeting, PHATA Director General briefed the chief minister on the scheme’s progress, in-forming her that loan repayment under the initiative had commenced with a remarkable 100% repay-ment rate. He further reported that 9,661 houses were nearing completion across Punjab under the program.

The chief minister directed PHATA officials to meet the project’s completion targets by March, ensur-ing the swift and effective execution of the housing scheme.