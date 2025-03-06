CM Punjab Maryam suspends Mayo Hospital MS, CEO over negligence

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz paid a surprise visit to Mayo Hospital on Thursday, suspending its Medical Superintendent (MS) and CEO over negligence and poor performance.

During her inspection of the emergency block, TB and Chest ward, ICU cardiology, and other sections, she interacted with patients and noted complaints about inadequate facilities. Expressing disappointment, she ordered the immediate removal of the hospital’s administration.

CM Maryam also checked cleanliness standards and inspected the storeroom for medicine and supply availability. She convened an emergency meeting, directing a thorough inquiry and a comprehensive hospital repair and maintenance plan.