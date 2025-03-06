Thursday, March 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Punjab Maryam suspends Mayo Hospital MS, CEO over negligence

CM Punjab Maryam suspends Mayo Hospital MS, CEO over negligence
Web Desk
6:45 PM | March 06, 2025
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz paid a surprise visit to Mayo Hospital on Thursday, suspending its Medical Superintendent (MS) and CEO over negligence and poor performance.

During her inspection of the emergency block, TB and Chest ward, ICU cardiology, and other sections, she interacted with patients and noted complaints about inadequate facilities. Expressing disappointment, she ordered the immediate removal of the hospital’s administration.

CM Maryam also checked cleanliness standards and inspected the storeroom for medicine and supply availability. She convened an emergency meeting, directing a thorough inquiry and a comprehensive hospital repair and maintenance plan.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1741244853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025