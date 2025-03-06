Cotton growers in Vehari urged to benefit from Punjab CM’s subsidy scheme

VEHARI - South Punjab Special Secretary Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar, along with Director Extension Multan Division, Chaudhry Shahzad Sabir, visited Vehari district to promote early cultivation of cotton. A meeting of model farmers was held at Chak No. 34 WB, where Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Vehari Rana Muhammad Arif briefed the farmers on cultivating triple gene approved varieties of early cotton for the betterment of the national economy.

Director Agriculture Extension Multan, Chaudhry Shahzad Sabir, also provided detailed information on cotton production technology.

Special Secretary Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar met with landowners and informed them about the Punjab Chief Minister’s initiative to provide a financial subsidy of Rs. 25,000 to farmers who cultivate cotton on more than 5 acres of land by March 31, 2025. He emphasised that cotton plays a vital role in the country’s economy, and early cultivation is essential for increased production, better profits, and protection against pest attacks. The production capacity of early cotton is 50-60 maunds per acre which is more profitable and double than seasonal cotton. During his visit, Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar, also inspected the early cotton cultivation field and visited the office of Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Vehari, where he received a briefing from agricultural officers on various project initiatives and expressed his intention to issue a commendation letter for their outstanding performance and achievement of goals.

‘Distribution of livestock assets among widows’

According to the Additional Director of Livestock, under the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a plan to distribute livestock assets among widows and divorced women will be implemented. On February 8, 2025, 236 livestock will be distributed in Vehari and Burewala, while on February 10, 2025, 165 livestock will be distributed among widows and divorced women in Melsi. Official secretaries, directors general, and members of parliament will attend the event. The Additional Director stated that the Livestock and Dairy Development Department’s model projects have enabled farmers in Punjab to achieve prosperity. The plan to distribute livestock assets among widows and divorced women is a significant program initiated by the Chief Minister of Punjab to empower women.