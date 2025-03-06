CPEC legal corridor launched to support Chinese businesses in Pakistan

CPEC legal corridor is up and running in 2025 promising profuse solace to working in Pakistan amid formidable challenges regarding system loopholes, bureaucratic quagmires and fraudulent incidents.

In cases of legal disputes, litigation and court trials, most in Pakistan face many headwinds, leading them to reel in legal conundrums. Despite inauspiciousness, the “Zoao Law Firm” founded by highly-acclaimed Chinese lawyer, Cheng Deyong, in Pakistan to resolve legal issues of , stands as a silver lining.

Recently, upholding the sanctity of CPEC and Pak-China relations, Zoao Law Firm played an important role in the recovery of $57280 of the Chinese company Henan Rongxing Carbon Products Limited. Based on deep understanding of legal and commercial matters coupled with a commitment to ethical and efficient resolution, Zoao Law Firm received a commendation from the Henan Rongxing Carbo Products Limited.

Indeed, Pakistan and China enjoy profound common grounds with resilient and time-tested friendliness, which have never seen any lows in the ever-changing geopolitical, geo-economics and geostrategic affairs regionally and globally. However, Pakistan and China have different legal theoretical and practical frameworks. Their philosophical terminologies, jurisprudence, applications, implementation and workability are poles apart. The complexities of Pak-China Law are further aggravated when Chinese enterprisers, business people and investors have to deal with an entirely dissimilar legal landscape in Pakistan. The same is the case with Pakistani companies doing business in China.

As the Managing Director of Zoao Law Firm, established five years ago in Pakistan, Cheng Deyong has been grappling hard to furnish satisfactory legal solutions for Chinese public and private companies. However, the stumbling block is that Pakistani law does not allow him to plead in-person legal cases in Pakistani courts, as the Pak-China legal framework or partnership is yet to be formalized to award solicitor licenses to Chinese lawyers to practice law in Pakistan.

Both countries’ leadership should mull over the situation and come up with an actionable modus operandi to introduce the Pak-China law corridor to make things happen. In terms of unveiling the Pak-China law corridor, fortunately, Zoao Law Firm has already blazed the trails, emerging as the sole law trouble-shooter for Chinese people engaged in CPEC or non-CPEC business in Pakistan.

Even though Cheng Deyong is unable to appear before the courts as Pakistani law restricts him from doing so, he did not get discouraged. He built a team of Pakistani lawyers and established three offices each in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi to take on all challenges head-on. Under unfavourable circumstances, Zoao Law Firm has been providing legal services to several by sorting out and resolving their more than 100 cases of various natures in the Pakistani courts.

“Zoao Law Firm” (the sole law firm authorized by the Chinese Government in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad and Chinese Consulates in Lahore & Karachi) broke new ground as a head start for germinating the Pak-China Law corridor. It has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pakistan’s top-ranked Think Tank, the “Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR).” The MOU has marked the opening of a new window of Sino-Pak tie-up in the spectrum of law.

Legal diplomacy offers an opportunity to focus on the legal obstacles that irritate Chinese people living in Pakistan. Specific legal steps can go a long way in further smoothing Pak-China relations. From Pakistan’s perspective, engagement with the concept of legal diplomacy is hoped to enable policymakers to better craft internal policies and legal frameworks.