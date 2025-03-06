Thursday, March 06, 2025
Crackdown against profiteering intensified

STAFF REPORT
March 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The city administration’s crackdown on profiteering during Ramazan continues, with 144 profiteers facing action on the fourth day of Ramazan. Fines worth Rs27.16 lakh were imposed, and 4 individuals were arrested for profiteering. Additionally, 5 shops were sealed. In the first four days of Ramazan, the administration has imposed fines exceeding Rs1.27 crore, arrested 64 profiteers, and sealed 47 shops. According to  DC Keamari Raja Tariq Chandio, he  visited Jackson market for price checking. He talked to people and checked the complaints at complaint booth established by district administration for registration of complaints against the price hike.

STAFF REPORT

