Thursday, March 06, 2025
CS orders depts to simplify NOC issuance process

Our Staff Reporter
March 06, 2025
LAHORE   -   Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed all the government departments to simplify the process of issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs). He emphasized streamlining the online acquisition of NOCs for businesses and citizens through the e-Biz portal to ensure efficiency and ease of access. The orders were issued during a meeting of administrative secretaries at the Civil Secretariat, where a comprehensive review of e-governance initiatives and price control measures in the province was conducted. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary stressed that demanding unnecessary documents for NOC issuance is unjustified. He instructed departments to limit requirements to only essential documents for online NOC processing. He highlighted that the technology is key to improving governance and curbing corruption, urging departments to expedite digitization efforts to enhance online service delivery. The Chief Secretary also called for continued action against profiteering across the province. He sought daily report on measures taken against profiteers and directed the deputy commissioners to analyze commodity prices, demand, and supply trends to maintain price stability. He urged administrative officers to treat their responsibilities during Ramzan as a sacred duty, ensuring the public receives necessary relief. During the meeting, the Secretary of Price Control and the Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) gave detailed briefings.

Govt officers directed to declare assets by September to meet IMF conditions

The Secretary of Price Control said that under the Punjab Chief Minister’s directives, food prices are being closely monitored during Ramzan, with price control magistrates actively conducting field inspections. Over 15,000 inspections were carried out province-wide on Tuesday alone, he mentioned.

The PITB Chairman outlined ongoing efforts to advance e-governance in line with the Chief Minister’s vision. He noted that all divisional and deputy commissioners’ offices have been integrated with the e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS). The meeting was attended by senior member Board of Revenue, the chairman of Planning and Development (P&D), administrative secretaries, and directors general of various departments while divisional and deputy commissioners joined via video link.

