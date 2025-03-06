Thursday, March 06, 2025
Dar hails Trump’s announcement to withdraw US military equipment left in Afghanistan

March 06, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday during a telephonic call received from the US National Security Advisor (NSA), Michael Waltz appreciated President Trump’s announcement to withdraw the US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan.

The NSA conveyed President Trump’s appreciation and thanks for Government of Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism, a DPM’s Office press release said.

The DPM congratulated the NSA on his assumption of office and reiterated that Pakistan looked forward to building on its longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States under President Trump and his Administration.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue its cooperation with the US in the field of counter terrorism.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhance cooperation in IT, energy and mineral sectors. They also agreed on the need to have continued dialogues on trade, investment, climate change and health as part of a broad-based agenda in the days to come.

Trump thanks Pakistan

