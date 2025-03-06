Dar Hockey Academy is a lifeline for Pakistan hockey: Ex Dutch-Pakistani player Sultan

LAHORE - Former Pakistan hockey forward Sultan Ahmad, now settled in Holland, has praised Dar Hockey Academy (Dar HA) for its great efforts in producing top-tier talent for the national team. “For more than 15 years, Dar Hockey Academy has been the leading source of talent for Pakistan hockey,” Sultan said this during his visit to Lahore, where he met Dar Hockey Academy President and Olympic gold medalist Tauqeer Dar.

Sultan, who has been financially supporting the academy for years, has also played a key role in facilitating the academy’s six training tours to Holland since 2010.”Each time, Sultan was there at Amsterdam Airport to welcome the team and ensured their needs were met, including providing halal food,” Tauqeer Dar acknowledged.

Born in Sahiwal, Sultan was regarded as a prodigious center forward, excelling at the Interprovincial Under-14 Championships in 1984, where he was named best player and awarded a Pakistan Sports Board scholarship. In 1986, he toured Europe with the Pakistan Sports Board team, emerging as the top scorer in a squad that included future stars like Tahir Zaman, Rana Mujahid, Anjum Saeed, and Akhlaq. However, a persistent hamstring injury hampered his career, forcing him to leave the domestic circuit by 1989.

Despite the setback, Sultan continued playing in Holland’s premier league (Hoofdklasse) after relocating there in 1990, while also managing several businesses.His ongoing contributions to Pakistan hockey and Dar Hockey Academy highlight his enduring passion for the sport and his commitment to reviving the country’s hockey glory.