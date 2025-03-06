Dar reaffirms commitment to food security, farmers’ welfare in key cabinet body meeting

ISLAMABAD - An important meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Essential Crops was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday. The Ministry of National Food Security and Research team was led by Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and Federal Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry. During the meeting, the Cabinet Committee’s report on the Wheat Policy for Rabi 2024-25 was presented, and a detailed review of the projected wheat production and national requirements was conducted. Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain briefed the committee on the cultivated area for the current year and emphasized the importance of aligning agricultural strategies with domestic needs and farmers benefit. The committee also discussed harmonizing the federal and provincial agricultural research system to enhance per-acre yield and overall farm productivity. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stressed the importance of consultation with provincial governments to ensure that policies benefit farmers and contribute to sectoral stability. The meeting also deliberated on determining the wheat support price and possible market interventions to secure fair prices for farmers and maintain market stability.

The Deputy Prime Minister directed the finance minister to incorporate key discussion points into the agricultural policy committee’s deliberations to refine and strengthen the policy framework. The meeting reaffirmed the government’s commitment to stabilizing the agricultural economy through corrective measures, ensuring food security, and fostering growth in the farming sector. The Ministry of National Food Security & Research remains committed to ensuring food security, supporting farmers, and strengthening agriculture through sustainable policies and strategic interventions for long-term stability and growth.