Demand for dates surges in Ramazan despite high prices

PESHAWAR - Sajjad Khan, a 42-year-old dates vendor from Nowshera, is enjoying a prosperous Ramadan as demand for dates soars in Peshawar. Once struggling with his small business, he now finds customers lining up at his Pabbi fruit market stall, eager to buy dates before Iftar.

“The demand this year is overwhelming despite high prices,” said Sajjad, as he packed Dhaki and Panjgur dates for buyers. These local varieties have gained popularity due to their rich taste and affordability compared to international options like Ajwa and Iranian dates.

According to Fazal Wahab Khan, Director of Agriculture Research in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan ranks as the fifth-largest date producer globally. The country’s fertile lands, particularly in DI Khan, Kech, and Panjgur, yield some of the finest varieties. Pakistan produces between 550,000 and 650,000 metric tons of dates annually, with increasing demand from Gulf countries driving growth.

Dr. Ziaullah Khan, head of the medical ward at Lady Reading Hospital, highlighted the health benefits of dates, recommending their consumption at Iftar to replenish energy levels. He emphasized their digestive benefits and nutritional value, especially for pregnant and lactating women.

Despite a surge in prices—Muzafati dates now cost Rs420-440 per kg, while Dhaki dates have risen to Rs440-460 per kg—consumers remain eager to purchase them. Many, like retired WAPDA employee Fayaz Khan, view dates as an essential part of Iftar, despite the financial strain.

The rising cost has sparked concerns among consumers, prompting calls for government intervention to stabilize prices. Experts urge authorities to provide incentives and financial support for farmers to boost production, ensuring long-term economic benefits for the country’s growing date industry.