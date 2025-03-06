Thursday, March 06, 2025
DG NAB to hold open court on Mar 11

March 06, 2025
MULTAN  -  Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan will hold an open court on March 11 from 10 am to 1 pm at NAB Multan office to hear complaints of the people. The open court was being held on the orders of Chairman NAB Lt. Gen. (Retired) Nazir Ahmad, says an official release.  The NAB Multan spokesman said that people can attend the open court at NAB office at Multan Public School road and can file complaints, if any, regarding corruption, under National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

