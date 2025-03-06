Thursday, March 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Dr Lubna appointed Chairperson Punjab PEMRA Council of Complaints

Dr Lubna appointed Chairperson Punjab PEMRA Council of Complaints
OUR STAFF REPORT
March 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has appointed chairperson and member of Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) Council of Complaints for Punjab. According to a notification, Professor Dr Lubna Zaheer has been appointed Chairperson of the Council. Dr. Lubna Zaheer is currently serving as a professor in the School of Communication Studies (SCS) at Punjab University. She also holds the position of Chairperson of the Department of Film and Broadcasting (DFB) at the same university. Dr Lubna Zaheer previously served as a member of the Council of Complaints for four years, from 2015 to 2019. Renowned as a columnist, political analyst, and expert in the field of communication, she has made significant contributions in the fields of education, teaching, and research. Dr Zaheer has also represented Pakistan at numerous international conferences on communication and media studies. In initial phase, Rashida Suhail and Zahid Maqsood have also been appointed as members of the council.

Trump thanks Pakistan

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1741150309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025