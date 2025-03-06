Dr Lubna appointed Chairperson Punjab PEMRA Council of Complaints

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has appointed chairperson and member of Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) Council of Complaints for Punjab. According to a notification, Professor Dr Lubna Zaheer has been appointed Chairperson of the Council. Dr. Lubna Zaheer is currently serving as a professor in the School of Communication Studies (SCS) at Punjab University. She also holds the position of Chairperson of the Department of Film and Broadcasting (DFB) at the same university. Dr Lubna Zaheer previously served as a member of the Council of Complaints for four years, from 2015 to 2019. Renowned as a columnist, political analyst, and expert in the field of communication, she has made significant contributions in the fields of education, teaching, and research. Dr Zaheer has also represented Pakistan at numerous international conferences on communication and media studies. In initial phase, Rashida Suhail and Zahid Maqsood have also been appointed as members of the council.