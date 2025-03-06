Thursday, March 06, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

E-Bike Brands Face Marketing Issues

March 06, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The world is moving towards eco-friendly transportation, with a growing interest in electric vehicles. In developing countries like Pakistan, transportation remains a major challenge due to increasing urbanisation and fuel prices. Motorbikes are the most commonly used mode of transport, making e-bikes a promising solution for reducing pollution and promoting modernisation. However, e-bikes in Pakistan face several marketing hurdles:

In Pakistan, motorbikes are used for daily shopping, family transportation, commercial purposes, and ride-hailing services (Bykea, Careem, and Uber). However, e-bikes are poorly positioned in the market and often fail to meet their claimed features, such as battery life, body durability, speed, and mileage. This leads to customer dissatisfaction, low sales, negative word-of-mouth, and brand damage.

Pakistani consumers prefer motorbike brands that are easily accessible, with after-sales service available in major cities. Due to the limited outlets and weak distribution networks of e-bike companies, potential buyers are hesitant to make a purchase.

Omni Group Expands with New Rice Mill in Matli

E-bikes, particularly in the 70cc category, face strong competition from traditional motorbikes in terms of price, durability, speed, and maintenance costs. E-bikes are often perceived as less durable, more expensive, slower, and costlier to maintain compared to conventional motorbikes.

Many users report that e-bike batteries develop issues within a year, requiring costly replacements of around Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 to restore performance. Additionally, e-bikes resemble scooters, which are culturally associated with female riders in Pakistan, further discouraging male consumers from adopting them.

E-bike companies send mixed signals about their products, leaving consumers confused about whether they prioritise eco-friendliness, cost savings, or ease of use. Higher costs, difficulty in navigating traffic due to design, and lower weight capacity compared to traditional bikes further contribute to consumer reluctance.

Fire in Cholistan claims lives of four childrens

MUSAHAB SHAIKH,

Sukkur.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1741150309.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025