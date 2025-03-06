E-Bike Brands Face Marketing Issues

The world is moving towards eco-friendly transportation, with a growing interest in electric vehicles. In developing countries like Pakistan, transportation remains a major challenge due to increasing urbanisation and fuel prices. Motorbikes are the most commonly used mode of transport, making e-bikes a promising solution for reducing pollution and promoting modernisation. However, e-bikes in Pakistan face several marketing hurdles:

In Pakistan, motorbikes are used for daily shopping, family transportation, commercial purposes, and ride-hailing services (Bykea, Careem, and Uber). However, e-bikes are poorly positioned in the market and often fail to meet their claimed features, such as battery life, body durability, speed, and mileage. This leads to customer dissatisfaction, low sales, negative word-of-mouth, and brand damage.

Pakistani consumers prefer motorbike brands that are easily accessible, with after-sales service available in major cities. Due to the limited outlets and weak distribution networks of e-bike companies, potential buyers are hesitant to make a purchase.

E-bikes, particularly in the 70cc category, face strong competition from traditional motorbikes in terms of price, durability, speed, and maintenance costs. E-bikes are often perceived as less durable, more expensive, slower, and costlier to maintain compared to conventional motorbikes.

Many users report that e-bike batteries develop issues within a year, requiring costly replacements of around Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 to restore performance. Additionally, e-bikes resemble scooters, which are culturally associated with female riders in Pakistan, further discouraging male consumers from adopting them.

E-bike companies send mixed signals about their products, leaving consumers confused about whether they prioritise eco-friendliness, cost savings, or ease of use. Higher costs, difficulty in navigating traffic due to design, and lower weight capacity compared to traditional bikes further contribute to consumer reluctance.

MUSAHAB SHAIKH,

Sukkur.