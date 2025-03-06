Europe Alone

Europe, having long operated under the vast security umbrella of the United States, is now contemplating a future in which it must stand on its own. While the continent had already been ramping up its investment in defence and military infrastructure since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, the recent public rebuke of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office by US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Wentz has accelerated this shift. In response, Germany has announced an unprecedented increase in its defence budget by 107 billion euros per year under the new government and its likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has unveiled a plan to mobilise around 800 billion euros for Europe’s defence and continued support for Ukraine.

For now, the message to Europe is clear: you are on your own, and you must learn to defend yourself. It appears that the continent is finally coming to terms with this reality. However, significant challenges remain. The foremost question is who will manufacture the necessary military equipment and whether Europe can truly sever its dependence on the United States to achieve strategic independence. The answer, at least for now, appears to be no. Shares of German defence giant Rheinmetall and Italian weapons manufacturer Leonardo surged following the Oval Office incident, reflecting investor confidence that these firms will benefit from massive new orders.

Yet, the reality is that both these companies—and the militaries of numerous European nations—are deeply embedded within the broader NATO military-industrial complex. Many European countries operate American aircraft and missile systems, while even those that manufacture domestic variants often rely on US-made components. The challenge remains: can these nations develop fully indigenous weapons systems to ensure complete strategic autonomy? As Europe grapples with this question, France may stand as an exception. Guided by the foresight of Charles de Gaulle, France long ago recognised the necessity of maintaining an independent military force, a model that may now serve as a blueprint for the rest of Europe.

Whether Europe’s struggling economies can sustain the financial burden of this new military rearmament remains to be seen.