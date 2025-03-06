Federal Ombudsman’s office holds open court in Khairpur

SUKKUR - The Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman’s Secretariat in Sukkur held an open court in Khairpur on Wednesday where over 100 complaints were heard and more than 40 complainants were provided relief.

The event was organized under the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi.

Associate Advisor Dr. Abdul Wahid Andhar highlighted that the open court addressed complaints related to various organizations, including SEPCO, Sindh Higher Education Commission, Radio Pakistan, Sui Southern Gas Company, Shah Abdul Latif University, Mehran University, Benazir Income Support Program, National Bank, FIA, State Life, Postal Life, National Highway, Motorway Police, PTA and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

Dr. Andhar stated that more than 40 complainants received relief, with over Rs. 1.5 million provided in compensation. The open court was attended by various officials, including Revenue Officer Karim Ali, SEPCO Assistant Clerk Ehsan Jamali, and Deputy Director Information Syed Sajid Hussain Shah. Dr. Andhar emphasized that the Federal Ombudsman’s Office addresses public complaints against various organizations, providing immediate relief and resolving issues. He added that complaints against government officials are referred to the Islamabad head office for action.

The event was part of the Federal Ombudsman’s Secretariat’s initiative to hold open courts in various cities across Khairpur district, ensuring that citizens can access justice and resolve their issues locally.