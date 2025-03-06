Femtech launched for women health care

LAHORE - In a major step towards improving women’s healthcare in Pakistan, the Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) has launched the FemTech Innovation Hub for Pakistan (FIHP) at LUMS in collaboration with the LUMS Centre for Entrepreneurship. Funded by the Gates Foundation, the initiative aims to support FemTech startups through incubation, mentorship, and investment opportunities, focusing on technology-driven healthcare solutions for low-income communities. The launch event featured a panel discussion, “Tech for Her: Innovating to Transform Women’s Health,” where industry leaders discussed the future of FemTech in Pakistan. Speaking at the event, Imran Zia, EVP at CERP, emphasized the urgent need for scalable, data-driven solutions, citing that over 45 million women in Pakistan lack access to essential healthcare services. With fewer than 10 FemTech companies currently operating in the country, FIHP seeks to bridge the gap by equipping startups with resources, regulatory guidance, and global mentorship.

The hub is now accepting applications for its incubation program, targeting startups in maternal health, menstrual health, mental health, reproductive care, and digital health.