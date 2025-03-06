FG Polo, DS record victories in Bank Alfalah 62nd National Open Polo

LAHORE - and DS Polo recorded victories in the Bank Alfalah 62nd National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2025 at the Lahore Polo Club.

The championship, organized with the collaboration of Bank Alfalah, continues to witness thrilling contests. Among those present at the venue were Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, Executive Committee members, Secretary Col (R) Umar Amir, and other officials.

In the first match of the day, edged past Olympia/AZB with a 10-8 victory in a closely contested battle. Raul Laplacette led FG Polo’s charge with six goals, Raja Jalal Arsalan added two, while Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu and Abbas Mukhtar contributed one goal each.For Olympia/AZB, Manuel Aguirre scored five goals, Novillo Astrada added two, and Abdul Rehman Monnoo chipped in with one goal.

Olympia/AZB set the tone early, dominating the first chukker with a flurry of four sensational goals, while managed just one, giving Olympia/AZB a commanding 4-1 lead. The second chukker saw a balanced contest, as both teams added two goals each, keeping Olympia/AZB ahead at 6-3. began their comeback in the third chukker, narrowing the gap by scoring twice against Olympia/AZB’s single goal, but Olympia/AZB still held a 7-5 advantage.

The momentum shifted entirely in the fourth chukker, where staged a remarkable turnaround, netting four unanswered goals to surge ahead 9-7. In the fifth and final chukker, both teams found the net once, sealing a thrilling 10-8 victory for . In the second match of the day, DS Polo secured an 8-5 triumph over BN/Newage Cables. Max Charlton starred for DS Polo with five goals, LaoAbelenda netted two, and Ahmed Ali Tiwana added one.For BN/Newage Cables, Hamza Mawaz Khan scored four goals, while Babar Naseem managed one. DS Polo opened the match in style, firing in a brilliant brace while BN/Newage responded with a single goal, giving DS an early 2-1 lead. BN/Newage struck back in the second chukker with the only goal, leveling the score at 2-2. The third chukker saw DS Polo gain a slight edge, converting three goals against two by BN/Newage to move ahead 5-4. DS Polo then completely took charge in the fourth chukker, showcasing their dominance with a stunning hat-trick of goals to stretch their lead to 8-4. In the fifth and final chukker, BN/Newage managed to add a solitary goal, but DS Polo’s commanding performance ensured an 8-5 victory.