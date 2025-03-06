FIA investigates money laundering link in Mustafa Amir murder case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a probe into alleged money laundering activities linked to Armaghan, the key suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder and kidnapping case.

According to sources, FIA officials searched Armaghan’s residence, seizing digital devices, financial records, identification documents, and other evidence. The agency has also obtained his online account details, communication history, and bank transactions.

Investigators have recovered a copy of a firearm license registered under Kamran Asghar Qureshi’s name, along with a diary detailing Armaghan’s online dealings. Sources further revealed that an informal meeting with Armaghan has already taken place, and his formal arrest is expected soon, after which a detailed inquiry will follow.

Meanwhile, significant developments have emerged in the Mustafa Amir murder case as two witnesses, Ghulam Mustafa and Zohaib, who worked at Armaghan’s residence, provided damning testimonies in court.

Ghulam Mustafa recounted that on January 1, he was summoned to the house, where around 30-40 people were present. He stated that food was being ordered online, and no one was allowed to leave. He further revealed that on January 6, a young man arrived at 9 PM and went upstairs, followed by the sounds of gunfire and a struggle. Armaghan allegedly ordered the witnesses to clean the bloodstains and reassured them that everything was under control.

Mustafa Amir was reported missing on January 6, leading to the registration of a kidnapping case. Police later arrested Armaghan from Karachi’s Defence area.

During the investigation, co-accused Shiraz made shocking revelations, claiming that Armaghan lured Mustafa Amir to his house and brutally tortured him with iron rods for three hours. After rendering him unconscious, Armaghan allegedly taped his mouth shut and transported him to Hub.

Shiraz disclosed that Armaghan checked if Mustafa was still alive before pouring petrol on him and setting him on fire near a mountainous area two kilometers from Dareji. He further revealed that when the car’s trunk was opened, Mustafa was still alive, prompting Armaghan to douse the vehicle in petrol and ignite it with a lighter.

Authorities continue their investigations into both the murder case and the money laundering allegations surrounding the prime suspect.