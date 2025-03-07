Friday, March 07, 2025
First air cargo route between Urumqi, Islamabad starts operations

INP
March 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The first air cargo route between Urumqi in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Islamabad in Pakistan officially commenced operation, strengthening cross-border logistics between the two friendly nations.

The maiden cargo flight departed from Urumqi Diwopu International Airport and landed in Islamabad approximately two hours and 40 minutes later.

The route will operate two round-trip flights per week, with a maximum cargo capacity of 26 tons per trip, primarily supporting cross-border e-commerce and the transportation of high-value goods. With the opening of this route, SF Airlines’ flights to cities in Pakistan have increased to 3, covering its capital Islamabad and largest city Karachi, and the second largest city Lahore.

The operation of multiple international routes has broadened the air logistics channel for China-Pakistan economic and trade exchanges.

Beyond doubt, the opening of this freight route is a milestone in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

It will inject new impetus into bilateral economic and trade cooperation and enhance the stability of the regional industrial chain and supply chain.

CPEC aims to develop into a complete and diversified network covering roads, railways, fiber optic networks and air transport.

As cross-border e-commerce has high requirements for logistics efficiency, this new route will further simplify trade processes as well as enhance logistics.

“Fresh agricultural products are a vital category of Pakistan’s exports to China. However, the country lacks an efficient cold chain logistics system, resulting in a relative high loss rate during long-distance transportation.

A more convenient logistics network enables Pakistan’s fresh agricultural products to be shipped to China faster and reduce losses,” noted Ren Haiping, Deputy Head of Department of. Strategic Research, China Center for International Economic Exchanges, said in an interview with Gwadar Pro, “thus further deepening bilateral trade ties.”

“With developed border trade, Xinjiang is an important hub connecting South Asia, Central Asia, South Asia and Russia. Improving Xinjiang’s logistics hub function will further drive the Belt and Road economic cooperation and efficiently promote regional coordinated development,” Ren added.

Trade between China and Pakistan in 2024 hit $23.06 billion, an 11.1 percent increase year-on-year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

INP

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1741244853.jpg

