Four additional judges of LHC take oath

Staff Reporter
March 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Newly-appointed additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) took the oath of office, here on Wednesday. LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum administered the oath to four newly appointed judges in a simple but impressive ceremony held at the judges’ lounge. LHC Registrar Amjad Iqbal Ranjha conducted the proceedings. The additional judges include Justice Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Justice Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh, Justice Tariq Mehmood Bajwa, and Justice Abher Gul Khan, all of whom have been elevated from the district judiciary. LHC judges, including Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, and Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, along with federal and provincial law officers, office bearers of the Lahore High Court Bar, senior lawyers, LHC officers, and the families and friends of the newly appointed judges, also attended the ceremony. After the elevation of these judges, the number of judges at the LHC has reached 47.

Staff Reporter

