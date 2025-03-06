Four martyred in motorcycle blast in Balochistan’s Khuzdar

QUETTA - At least four people were martyred and seven others injured in a powerful bomb explosion in Khuz-dar’s Nal tehsil on Wednesday, police and rescue workers said.

The blast, which took place near a market, set fire to vehicles and motorcycles, creating panic in the area.

According to police officials, the explosives were planted in a motorcycle and were aimed at a tribal leader, Abdul Samad Samalani, who sustained serious injuries in the attack. The deceased were identified as Obaidullah, Munir Ahmed, and Nadir, while the identities of the others are yet to be confirmed.

Following the explosion, rescue teams and law enforcement agencies, including the police and Levies Force, rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched an investigation. The injured were immedi-ately shifted to Khuzdar CMH and Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities are currently assessing the nature of the blast, while security measures in the region have been heightened. Edhi sources confirmed that the death toll has reached five, and the number of injured may rise as some victims remain in critical condition.

Balochistan Government Spokesman Shahid Rind on Wednesday said that Balochistan government strong-ly condemned the incident of blast in Tehsil Naal area of Khuzdar district which left four people dead.

He said that the government expressed sorrow on losses of precious lives saying that such cowardly at-tack could not weaken moral of security forces and public. He said that anti-peace elements are trying to destabilize peace and halt development process through sabotage activities which would be foiled in con-tribution of security forces and people for interest of durable peace.

He said that strict measures would be taken to arrest those elements involved in the incident to bring them to justice. Shahid Rind said that directives are issued to Health Department to provide best medical facili-ties to the injured in the concerned hospital.