Thursday, March 06, 2025
Four-Seater rickshaw maintains immense popularity among masses

NEWS WIRE
March 06, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The story of four-seater rickshaws in Hyderabad is quite interesting. In 1965, the ambassador of our friendly Japan, visited Hyderabad, Sindh. During his visit, he noticed the growing problem of waste management in the city. When he returned to Japan, he arranged for hundreds of vehicles to be sent to Pakistan for sanitation purposes. These vehicles were handed over to the municipal department to help clean the city. However, something unexpected happened. After a few years of waste collection, these vehicles stopped carrying garbage and instead started transporting people. Today, in Hyderabad, you can see up to eight passengers sitting in the back and one in the front with the driver. Due to its low fare and immense popularity among the public, this “four-seater” rickshaw has essentially become a “ten-seater” vehicle. You will find these four-seater rickshaws in almost every street and neighborhood of Hyderabad. Over time, they have become an integral part of the city’s culture and festivals. The most unique thing about these rickshaws is that they are found only in Hyderabad. However, with time, a small number of them have also started appearing in Karachi.

