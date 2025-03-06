GHCL announces opening of bids for disposal of inactive public sector power plants

ISLAMABAD - GENCO Holding Company Ltd. (GHCL) has announced the opening of bids for the disposal of redundant and non-functional public sector power plants operated by Generation Companies (GENCOs) i.e. Jamshoro Power Company Ltd. (GENCO-1) Jamshoro, Central Power Generation Company Ltd. (GENCO-II), Guddu, Northern Power Generation Company Ltd. (GENCO-III), Muzaffargarh and Lakhra Power Generation Company Ltd. (GENCO-IV), Lakhra. The bidding process took place on 5th March 2025 at the GHCL office located at 1st Floor, Overseas Pakistani Foundation (OPF) Building, G-5/2, Islamabad.

The ICB bids were published in the national press on 31.01.2025 and Khaleej Times on 03.02.2025. The bids were opened publically in the presence of representatives from print and electronic media. A wide participation of bidders was observed during the bid opening process. It is important to mention here that initially, GENCOs have offered their nine (09) non-functional and redundant power plants located at Kotri, Lakhra, Quetta, Sukkur, Multan, Faisalabad, and Shahdara Lahore for disposal in the first phase of the disposal process as per instructions of federal government. The International Competitive Bidding (ICB) model was adopted by the GENCOs and bids for the disposal of these power plants were called under the Single-Stage, Two-Envelopes Procedure as prescribe in the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules 2004. The technical bids were opened yesterday (5th March 2025) as a part of process. These bids will be evaluated as per bidding documents by the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) which was appointed as a consultant by the GENCOs. The financial bids of the technically responsive bidders will be opened publicly at a later date, which will be announced in due course of time.

It is pertinent to mention here that the valuation of these old and non-functional power plants was carried out through competitive valuation firms as approved by the State Bank of Pakistan. It is hoped that the disposal of these power plants will curtail the expenses incurred on their watch and ward and will likely be bringing the handsome amount to the national exchequer.