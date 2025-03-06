Gillespie calls Aaqib Javed 'Clown'

Former Pakistan Test coach has launched a scathing attack on his successor, , accusing him of working behind the scenes to undermine both him and ex-white-ball coach Gary Kirsten in a bid to secure a coaching role across all formats.

Responding to a social media post quoting Javed’s recent comments about Pakistan’s frequent coaching changes, Gillespie dismissed them as “hilarious” and criticized Javed’s alleged political manoeuvring.

“Aaqib was undermining Gary and me behind the scenes campaigning to be the coach in all formats. He is a clown,” Gillespie wrote on social media.

Javed had earlier pointed out that Pakistan had gone through 16 coaches and 26 selectors in just two years, saying no team could thrive under such instability.

Kirsten resigned as white-ball coach in October, only months after his appointment. Gillespie, who had a two-year contract with the PCB, also quit as red-ball coach in December amid reports of strained relations with the board.

Javed, who initially took over as interim white-ball coach for the Champions Trophy, has now been retained for Pakistan’s upcoming New Zealand tour starting March 16.