Gold price goes up

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs700 and was sold at Rs307,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs306,300 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs601 to Rs263,203 from Rs262,602 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up by Rs551 to Rs241,278 from Rs240,727. The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs54 to Rs3,369 whereas that of ten grams silver went up by Rs46 to Rs.2,888. The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,921 from $2,916 whereas the prices of silver in international market increased by $0.52 to $32.32, the Association reported.