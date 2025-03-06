Govt moves to reduce financial liabilities of Discos

ISLAMABAD - To reduce the financial liabilities of the Ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (Discos), the federal government has decided the functional outsourcing of various posts in Discos and considering to hire employees for BPS-1 to BPS 15 positions through third party recruiters.

Since there is a ban on hiring in the power distribution companies, owing to the ongoing privatization process, therefore it has been decided to fill the crucial positions through third party, official source told The Nation. Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has taken the lead in this regard and has decided the functional outsourcing of 40 positions under various directorates, the source said. IESCO is considering the option of functional outsourcing of various positions in multiple directorates, said a letter written by the company to its various directorates. The concerned heads of the directorates, circles, sections, have been asked to provide their input in this regard. All the concerned have been asked to furnish their comments along with pros cons of the proposal of functional out-sourcing to reduce financial liabilites on the company and focus on core activities, the letter said. The comments have been received and now the company will nominate a third party to do the hiring for the company. IESCO has nominated 40 different positions for the functional outsourcing, the source maintained. The positions that have been nominated include data operator and data coder BPS 15, Kanongo BPS 9, Driver BPS 8, generator attendant, security guard, Patwari, plumber etc, the source said. The source said that till the ban on hiring in Discos remains intact, the crucial hiring will be done through third party recruiters. The third party hiring reduced the financial implications for the Discos, the source insisted.