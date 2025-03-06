Thursday, March 06, 2025
Govt officers directed to declare assets by September to meet IMF conditions

Web Desk
12:26 PM | March 06, 2025
National

Government officials in Pakistan have been directed to declare their assets by September 2025 in line with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) requirements, credible sources have confirmed.

The directive comes as an IMF delegation is currently in Pakistan for review talks aimed at unlocking a $1 billion loan tranche under the ongoing $7 billion program. Officials revealed that Pakistani authorities will present a draft framework for asset declaration to the IMF, with plans to launch a digital portal as per the global lender’s demand.

Discussions between the government and the IMF also covered external financing, the implementation of the Tax Policy Unit, inflation comparisons with regional economies, and national accounts, according to the Finance Ministry.

Additionally, key reports, including the Labor Force Survey, Family Budget Survey, and Living Standards reports, were reviewed during the negotiations.

Sources further disclosed that critical financial matters, such as electricity and gas tariffs, circular debt, and revenue targets, were also on the agenda. The draft policy for government officials’ asset declarations is expected to be finalized during today’s negotiations before being formally shared with the IMF.

South Korea’s gross national income per capita surpasses Japan, Taiwan

Earlier, the IMF reportedly urged Pakistan to bridge any revenue shortfall in the upcoming fiscal quarter. The delegation, led by Nathan Porter, emphasized that there is "no room for revenue shortfall" as Pakistan seeks to secure the next loan tranche.

