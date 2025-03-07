IESCO recovers over Rs6.21b from 210,000 defaulters

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has recovered over Rs6.21 billion, during the last one and a half year, in outstanding dues from more than 210,000 running and dead defaulters.

During the holy month of Ramazan, the IESCO continued its strict actions against electricity theft and non-payment of bills, said IESCO spokesperson in a statement here on Wednesday.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, electricity thieves and defaulters are major obstacles to a stable Pakistan. Since September 2023, IESCO’s detection teams, in collaboration with the police and other law enforcement agencies, have caught 4,803 electricity thieves and imposed fines exceeding Rs418.5 million. Additionally, 2,479 electricity thieves have been arrested.

Action has also been taken against defaulters who fail to pay their electricity bills. IESCO’s recovery teams have recovered over Rs6.21 billion in outstanding dues from more than 210,000 running and dead defaulters. Meters and transformers of numerous consumers who did not pay their bills have also been disconnected.