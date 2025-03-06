Iftar dinner buffets take center stage in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - In the holy month of Ramazan, Islamabad’s culinary scene is abuzz with the trend of iftar dinner buffets. This year, the city’s top eateries are offering a diverse range of luxurious spreads, live cooking stations, and traditional delights with a modern twist. Residents and visitors alike are flocking to these buffets, eager to indulge in a wide range of dishes. Samina khanum, a local resident enthusiastically remarked, “I love the variety of food on offer at these buffets and it’s a great way to break your fast and spend time with family and friends.” She said that for many these buffets were a convenient and affordable way to enjoy a delicious iftar meal. She said Iftar buffets were a great way to enjoy quality time with family and savor a variety of flavors at your go-to spot. Another delighted resident Talha Mehmood said the prices were very reasonable, and the food was always great in iftar buffet. He further said the iftar dinner buffets in Islamabad offer something for everyone, from traditional Pakistani dishes to international flavors.

He said, “I’m a big fan of the live cooking stations and It’s amazing to see the chefs in action, and the food is always delicious.”