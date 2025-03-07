Friday, March 07, 2025
Irregular power outages disrupt life in Mohmand

Our Staff Reporter
March 06, 2025
Mohmand  -  Prolonged and irregular power load shedding continues to affect residents of Mohmand tribal district, particularly during Sehri and Iftar hours in Ramadan, despite official assurances of uninterrupted supply.  According to local sources, electricity breakdowns in the district last for up to 19 hours a day, leaving residents struggling with severe hardships, including a shortage of drinking water. Even in the three-hour supply period allocated for rural areas by TESCO Wapda, consumers face repeated increases in electricity tariffs, further exacerbating their difficulties.  

Business activities in the district have also been severely affected due to the power crisis. Residents allege that the Wapda department is using “overloading” as a justification for increasing tariffs across different feeders. However, they claim that many feeders at the Ghalani 132KV grid station remain idle and unused, while newly installed power lines in various areas have done little to alleviate the crisis.  Moreover, residents of Mohmand, who have voluntarily donated vast acres of land for the construction of the Mohmand Dam, express frustration over their continued deprivation of electricity supply.

They have urged the authorities to address the worsening power situation and ensure relief during the holy month of Ramadan.

