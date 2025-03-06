Thursday, March 06, 2025
Ishaq Dar attends OIC meeting on Palestine

Web Desk
2:19 PM | March 06, 2025
National

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has left for Saudi Arabia to participate in the Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

According to a statement from the DPM’s Office, the session has been convened in response to the deteriorating situation in Palestine, following Israeli aggression, a worsening humanitarian crisis, and illegal displacement proposals against Palestinians.

At the conference, Pakistan will reaffirm its unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, emphasizing the need for urgent global action to address the crisis.

