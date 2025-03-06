Thursday, March 06, 2025
Japan returns to top five as Tanzania and Kenya shine in FIFA Women's Rankings
Azhar Khan
9:03 PM | March 06, 2025
Sports

The first FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking™ of 2025 has delivered major milestones, with Japan breaking into the top five for the first time since 2015, and Tanzania and Kenya making the biggest leaps in the standings. The latest edition features a record-breaking 196 teams, with Djibouti making their debut at 195th place. 

Despite a 2-1 loss to Japan in the SheBelieves Cup final, the USA retains the No.1 spot, followed by Spain (2nd), Germany (3rd), and England (4th). Japan's rise to 5th (up three places) comes at the expense of Sweden (6th), Canada (7th), and Brazil (8th), who each slip a spot. Meanwhile, Korea DPR (9th) and the Netherlands (10th) remain unchanged to complete the top 10. 

Beyond the elite rankings, several teams have made remarkable strides. Puerto Rico (81st, up 4), Montenegro (84th, up 4), El Salvador (85th, up 5), Nepal (99th, up 4), UAE (112th, up 4), Cabo Verde (125th, up 4), and Cyprus (127th, up 6) all saw significant gains. 

However, Tanzania (138th) and Kenya (142nd) are this edition’s biggest climbers, each soaring seven places. Other African teams also made notable progress, with Burkina Faso (132nd) and Benin (147th) rising five spots each. 

The upcoming June rankings could see even more African representation, as Chad, Eritrea, Libya, and Sudan are just one official match away from making their first-ever appearance. With FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ African qualifiers underway, expect further shifts in the global pecking order.

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

