Thursday, March 06, 2025
Karachi braces for rising temperatures as heatwave approaches

Web Desk
2:59 PM | March 06, 2025
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned that temperatures in Karachi will rise from Thursday (today), reaching up to 38°C next week.

According to Met Department focal person Anjum Nazeer Zaigham, hot and dry northwesterly winds will dominate during the day, with sea breezes returning in the evening. The temperature is expected to rise by 2-3°C over the coming days, with the heatwave likely to persist until March 11. A slight drop in temperature is anticipated after March 12.

Despite the rising temperatures, the Met Office clarified that the heat will not be as intense as during the peak summer months of May and June. Additionally, no rainfall is expected in Karachi.

Earlier this week, Karachi experienced an unexpected dip in temperatures due to intensified cold and dry northeastern winds. The minimum temperature recorded in the city was 13.1°C—significantly lower than the March average of 19.4°C, according to weather officials.

Web Desk

