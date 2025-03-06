Khawaja Asif questions Bajwa over resettling militants

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has questioned why former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa resettled militants in Pakistan, stating that he should be held accountable, just as former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid, who is already under arrest.

Speaking to the media at Parliament House on Thursday, Asif emphasized that terrorism is a global issue requiring collective action. He called for an inquiry into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) failure to curb terrorism, accusing its government of prioritizing PTI’s political battles over counterterrorism efforts.

Asif held Bajwa, Faiz, and PTI founder Imran Khan responsible for bringing militants back into Pakistan. "Faiz Hamid is already under arrest, but Bajwa must be questioned about why he resettled these militants," he stated.

Pakistan ranked as the world’s second-most terrorism-affected country in 2024, according to the Global Terrorism Index 2025. The country saw a 45% surge in terrorism-related deaths, rising from 748 in 2023 to 1,081 in 2024, marking one of the steepest increases globally.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s reported letter to former US President Donald Trump, Asif said Pakistan’s internal letter-writing politics had gone international, predicting this letter would meet the same fate as previous ones.

Regarding political reconciliation, he asserted that dialogue is only possible when the opposing side is not hostile. While clarifying he was not speaking for the establishment, he maintained that if reconciliation was off the table, then political resistance should be pursued.