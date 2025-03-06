Kiwis overpower Proteas to seal final spot in Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE - New Zealand sealed a spot in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final, overpowering South Africa by 50 runs in the second semifinal at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. They will now take on India in the final in Dubai Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a daunting target of 363 runs set by New Zealand, South Africa’s batting line-up could not keep pace with the required run rate, ultimately finishing at 312/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Despite a brilliant 100* from David Miller, South Africa’s chase faltered in the face of strong bowling performances from New Zealand, particularly from Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, and Glenn Phillips.

South Africa’s chase got off to a disastrous start as they lost both their openers cheaply. Ryan Rickelton (17) was dismissed by Matt Henry, caught by Michael Bracewell at fine leg in the fifth over. Captain Temba Bavuma (56) looked solid in his knock, but Santner struck crucial blows, first removing Rassie van der Dussen (69) and then Heinrich Klaasen (3) in quick succession.

Bavuma’s resistance ended when he was caught behind off Santner in the 23rd over, leaving South Africa reeling at 125/3. Santner’s spell of 3/43 was pivotal in New Zealand’s quest to make it to the final, as he made key breakthroughs at crucial moments. With South Africa already under pressure, the Black Caps’ spin attack continued to apply the squeeze.

As wickets tumbled around him, David Miller stood firm, delivering a remarkable century that kept South Africa’s hopes alive. His 100* off 67 balls, laced with 10 fours and 4 sixes, was a display of power and poise under pressure. Miller’s partnership with Aiden Markram (31) produced some resistance, but once Markram was dismissed by Rachin Ravindra in the 33rd over, the South African middle order fell apart. Wiaan Mulder (8), Marco Jansen (3), Keshav Maharaj (1), and Kagiso Rabada (16) all fell cheaply.

Matt Henry (2/43) was a constant threat, dismissing Rickelton and Rabada, while the spin trio of Santner (3/43), Ravindra (1/20), and Phillips (2/27) complemented each other brilliantly in the middle overs. With South Africa at 256/9 in the 46th over, the match was all but over, and New Zealand completed the formalities with ease, dismissing Lungi Ngidi (1*) in the 50th over.

Earlier, New Zealand had posted a mammoth total of 362/6, powered by brilliant centuries from Rachin Ravindra (108) and Kane Williamson (102). Their partnership of 164 runs for the second wicket set the foundation for a big score. Daryl Mitchell (49) and Glenn Phillips (49*) played handy cameos at the death, ensuring that New Zealand finished strong.

Scores in Brief

NEW ZEALAND 362/6 (Rachin Ravindra 108, Kane Williamson 102, Glenn Phillips 49*, Daryl Mitchell 49; Lungi Ngidi 3/72, Kagiso Rabada 2/70) beat SOUTH AFRICA 312/9 (David Miller 100*, Rassie van der Dussen 69, Temba Bavuma 56; Mitchell Santner 3/43, Matt Henry 2/43, Glenn Phillips 2/27) by 50 runs.