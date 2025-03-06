KU cancels admission of morning program for submitting tempered mark-sheet

KARACHI - The University of Karachi canceled the admission of a student from the morning program-2025 after verification from the Board of Intermediate Examination Karachi.

The in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Professor Dr Saima Akhtar on Wednesday mentioned that the admission was cancelled with immediate effect as the mark-sheet was forged.

According to details, Aasia Bashir daughter of Bashir Ahmed, having form number 4455295, and mark-sheet roll number 958403, was enrolled in BS First Year in the KU’s Department of Health, Physical Education and Sports Sciences, and had submitted a tempered mark-sheet.