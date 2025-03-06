Thursday, March 06, 2025
Lahore Safari Zoo to close for 15 days

7:25 PM | March 06, 2025
The Punjab Wildlife authorities have announced the temporary closure of the Lahore Safari Zoo for 15 days, starting March 11, to carry out essential repairs, maintenance, and construction work.

According to the spokesperson for Wildlife and Parks Punjab, the improvement works will be completed within the given timeframe to ensure the zoo reopens to the public before Eid.

In addition to infrastructure upgrades, a full medical examination of all animals will be conducted to ensure their health and well-being. During the closure, the administration will provide the best possible care and facilities for the animals.

Officials emphasized that periodic improvement projects are undertaken to enhance the zoo’s environment for animals and improve recreational facilities for visitors. All necessary measures will be completed within the stipulated period, ensuring the Safari Zoo reopens in a better condition.

